    DESRON 15 conducts Counter-UAS Exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    DESRON 15 conducts Counter-UAS Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Capt. Chase Sargeant, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, and Cmdr. Tin Tran, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), look for an incoming unmanned aerial vehicle during a counter unmanned aerial strike training exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    This work, DESRON 15 conducts Counter-UAS Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

