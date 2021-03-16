Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4]

    Oregon Guard personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Pfc. Connor Harless, Charlie (Medical) Company, 141st Brigade Support Battalion, fills syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in order to inoculate members of the Oregon Military Department on March 16, 2021 at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 23:01
    Photo ID: 6559421
    VIRIN: 210316-Z-NJ272-0005
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    shot
    vaccine
    medics
    Oregon National Guard
    Oregon Military Department
    COVID-19

