Oregon Guard personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine

Oregon Army National Guard Pfc. Connor Harless, Charlie (Medical) Company, 141st Brigade Support Battalion, fills syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in order to inoculate members of the Oregon Military Department on March 16, 2021 at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs).

