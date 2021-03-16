Oregon Guard personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine

Oregon Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Chief Master Sgt. Daniel C. Conner receives his first COVID-19 vaccine from Oregon Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kyle A. Pernula, Charlie (Medical) Company, 141st Brigade Support Battalion on March 16, 2021 at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. Conner was one of more than 100-personnel who received their first dose. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs).

