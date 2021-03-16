Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 4]

    Oregon Guard personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Adjutant General, Oregon, Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel receives his first COVID-19 vaccine from Oregon Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kyle A. Pernula, Charlie (Medical) Company, 141st Brigade Support Battalion on March 16, 2021 at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. Stencel was one of more than 100 personnel who received their first dose. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 23:01
    Photo ID: 6559417
    VIRIN: 210316-Z-NJ272-0003
    Resolution: 3216x2020
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    This work, Oregon Guard personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS

    Oregon
    Vaccine
    The Adjutant General
    Oregon National Guard
    COVID-19
    Michael E. Stencel

