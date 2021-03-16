Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Medical Training [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Medical Training

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 16, 2021) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Rodney Vang, from Sacramento, and Ensign Lindsay Porter, from Peoria, Ari., applies a tourniquet to Operation Specialist Seaman Marissa Jarman, from Visalia, Calif., during a medical training scenario aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

