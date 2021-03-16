EAST CHINA SEA (March 16, 2021) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Rodney Vang, from Sacramento, applies a tourniquet to Operation Specialist Seaman Marissa Jarman, from Visalia, Calif., during a medical training scenario aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 19:01
|Photo ID:
|6559220
|VIRIN:
|210316-N-AJ005-1034
|Resolution:
|4634x3663
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Medical Training, by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
