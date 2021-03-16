EAST CHINA SEA (March 16, 2021) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Rodney Vang, from Sacramento, and Ensign Lindsay Porter, from Peoria, Ari., applies a tourniquet to Operation Specialist Seaman Marissa Jarman, from Visalia, Calif., during a medical training scenario aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 19:01 Photo ID: 6559222 VIRIN: 210316-N-AJ005-1040 Resolution: 4666x4225 Size: 1.75 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Medical Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.