EAST CHINA SEA (March 16, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Melissa Juarez-Garcia, takes notes during a medical training scenario aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 19:01
|Photo ID:
|6559223
|VIRIN:
|210316-N-AJ005-1032
|Resolution:
|6312x4406
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Medical Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
