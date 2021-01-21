FORT CARSON, Colo. — Sgt. Maj. Ralph Martinez, the Army Chaplain Corps regimental sergeant major, speaks with Fort Carson religious affairs specialists and NCOs Jan. 21, 2021, at the Family Life Center on post. Martinez talked about his initiatives and answered questions, which included those about assignments and promotions. (Photo by Eric Parris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 12:23 Photo ID: 6558288 VIRIN: 210121-A-ON894-001 Resolution: 3398x2458 Size: 1.28 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army spiritual readiness: Chief of chaplains, regimental SGM provide update [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.