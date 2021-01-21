FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. Thomas Solhjem, the Army chief of chaplains, spoke with Fort Carson chaplains about the Building Army Spiritual Readiness – People and Community initiative Jan. 21, 2021, at McMahon Auditorium on post. (Photo by Eric Parris)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 12:23
|Photo ID:
|6558289
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-ON894-002
|Resolution:
|3474x2475
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army spiritual readiness: Chief of chaplains, regimental SGM provide update [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army spiritual readiness: Chief of chaplains, regimental SGM provide update
LEAVE A COMMENT