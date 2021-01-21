Army spiritual readiness: Chief of chaplains, regimental SGM provide update

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. Thomas Solhjem, the Army chief of chaplains, spoke...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. Thomas Solhjem, the Army chief of chaplains, spoke with Fort Carson chaplains about the Building Army Spiritual Readiness – People and Community initiative Jan. 21, 2021, at McMahon Auditorium on post. (Photo by Eric Parris) see less | View Image Page

By Eric Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson leaders, chaplains and religious affairs specialists had the opportunity to meet with and listen to the Army’s chief of chaplains and the Chaplain Corps regimental sergeant major Jan. 21-22, 2021.



Maj. Gen. Thomas Solhjem and Sgt. Maj. Ralph Martinez visited with the unit ministry teams (UMT), had office calls with 4th Infantry Division officer and NCO leadership and were briefed on Fort Carson-related matters.



Their visit provided the UMTs an opportunity to learn about the chief of chaplain’s initiative, Building Army Spiritual Readiness - People and Community.



It was an opportunity to hear directly from the chief of chaplains and the regimental sergeant major, said Lt. Col. Richard Brown, the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson garrison chaplain. UMT members were able to ask questions of the most senior members of the Chaplain Corps.



Solhjem, who spoke with the Fort Carson chaplains, emphasized that throughout the history of the Chaplain Corps, the mission remains the same.



“This mission is unchanged — we are here to invest in people, connect them in spirit and cultivate them in community,” Solhjem said. “We’ve had an unchanging mission, and that’s to care for the soul of the Army.”



He emphasized that caring for Soldiers is done through the Army’s diversity.



The men and women who come into the Army are from varied backgrounds and foreign countries as well, Solhjem said.



The visit also provided Solhjem and the regimental SGM an opportunity to see how the religious support services are working here.



During his visit, Solhjem made sure there was community integration time with the senior command chaplain, the division and the garrison chaplains, said Master Sgt. John Cushman, master religious affairs NCO, 4th Inf. Div. He wanted to ensure all three were working together, that religious support was being provided and that it was integrated across all the commands.



“It’s all about helping folks deliver religious support,” Cushman said.



For the religious affairs specialists, hearing and speaking with the regimental SGM provided an opportunity to learn more about their career field. He spoke to about 40 Soldiers who are part of the UMTs.



“The senior enlisted leader of our corps comes down and talks about his initiatives, mentorship and talks about things we’re simply not aware of at our level,” Cushman said.



Martinez stressed the need for leaders to know their Soldiers.



“Leaders need to train with (Soldiers) and know their capabilities,” Martinez said. He also took numerous questions, which included those about assignments and promotions.



Whether it’s chaplains or religious affairs specialists, having them trained and ready to support the Army is a top priority.



“Our mission is to ensure we provide the fabric of culture that allows them not just to survive, but to thrive,” Solhjem.