Kentucky Army National Guard Sgt. Devin Majors with the 2113th Transportation Company, 75th Troop Command, sanitizes a chair in a medical observation area during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Bowling Green, Ky., March 6, 2021. Majors is a part of the local area's COVID-19 vaccine rollout which administered more than 4,000 vaccines over the weekend. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover)
03.06.2021
03.16.2021
|6558087
|210306-Z-UH571-0070
|1700x2815
|1.07 MB
BOWLING GREEN, KY, US
|3
|0
Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout
