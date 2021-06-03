Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout [Image 3 of 4]

    Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout

    BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kentucky Army National Guard Sgt. Devin Majors with the 2113th Transportation Company, 75th Troop Command, sanitizes a chair in a medical observation area during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Bowling Green, Ky., March 6, 2021. Majors is a part of the local area's COVID-19 vaccine rollout which administered more than 4,000 vaccines over the weekend. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover)

    This work, Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky National Guard
    75th TC
    COVID
    2113 Trans
    1792 CSSB

