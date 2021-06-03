Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout

Kentucky Army National Guard Spc. Paulo Salazar with the 101st Main Command Post Operational Detachment, 75th Troop Command, coordinates with a civilian staff member from Med Center Health during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Bowling Green, Ky., March 6, 2021. Soldiers from across Kentucky are assisting with vaccine rollouts in Bowling Green, Lexington, and Louisville. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover)

