    Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout [Image 4 of 4]

    Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout

    BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kentucky Army National Guard Spc. Paulo Salazar with the 101st Main Command Post Operational Detachment, 75th Troop Command, coordinates with a civilian staff member from Med Center Health during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Bowling Green, Ky., March 6, 2021. Soldiers from across Kentucky are assisting with vaccine rollouts in Bowling Green, Lexington, and Louisville. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover)

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    101st
    KYNG
    COVID
    101 MCPOD

