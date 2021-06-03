Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout

    Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout

    BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kentucky Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Patrick Davis with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, reviews paperwork with Pfc. Mitchell Johnson, also with HHC, 1-149th IN, left, and Sgt. Shane Moody with Alpha Company, 1-149th IN, in Bowling Green, Ky., March 6, 2021. The soldiers are a part of the local area's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover)

    Kentucky National Guard
    1-149th
    COVID
    HHC 149 INF
    A Co 149

