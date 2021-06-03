Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout

Kentucky Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Patrick Davis with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, reviews paperwork with Pfc. Mitchell Johnson, also with HHC, 1-149th IN, left, and Sgt. Shane Moody with Alpha Company, 1-149th IN, in Bowling Green, Ky., March 6, 2021. The soldiers are a part of the local area's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover)

