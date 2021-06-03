Kentucky Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Patrick Davis with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, reviews paperwork with Pfc. Mitchell Johnson, also with HHC, 1-149th IN, left, and Sgt. Shane Moody with Alpha Company, 1-149th IN, in Bowling Green, Ky., March 6, 2021. The soldiers are a part of the local area's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover)
Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout
