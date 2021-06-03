Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers gather for a group photo before starting the workday in Bowling Green, Ky., March 6, 2021. More than twenty soldiers from the 75th Troop Command supported Kroger to administer the COVID-19 vaccination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 10:57
|Photo ID:
|6558085
|VIRIN:
|210306-Z-UH571-0056
|Resolution:
|2922x1217
|Size:
|983.21 KB
|Location:
|BOWLING GREEN, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout
LEAVE A COMMENT