Kentucky Guard Assists with Vaccine Rollout

Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers gather for a group photo before starting the workday in Bowling Green, Ky., March 6, 2021. More than twenty soldiers from the 75th Troop Command supported Kroger to administer the COVID-19 vaccination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover)

