    Winning Team [Image 4 of 4]

    Winning Team

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Melissa Lessard 

    504th Military Intelligence Brigade

    The winning team poses with the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade command leadership, March 11, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. The renegades also won the last Ready Warrior Gauntlet. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)

    This work, Winning Team [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

