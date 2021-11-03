The winning team poses with the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade command leadership, March 11, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. The renegades also won the last Ready Warrior Gauntlet. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 10:42
|Photo ID:
|6558084
|VIRIN:
|210311-A-HC115-1039
|Resolution:
|2956x2488
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winning Team [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
