1st Sgt. Andrea Gibson, Bravo Company 1st Sgt., 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, runs with a 40 lb. kettlebell, March 11, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. The first event consisted of all team members running with a kettlebell, then completeing a stretcher carry. (US. Army photo by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 10:42
|Photo ID:
|6558066
|VIRIN:
|210311-A-HC115-1041
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kettlebell run [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
