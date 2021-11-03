Crossing the finish line

Spc. Christian Cerna, Bravo Company, 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, runs through the finish line with his teammates during the Ready Warrior Gauntlet, March 11, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. The team was required to finish as one unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)

