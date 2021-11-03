Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Crossing the finish line [Image 3 of 4]

    Crossing the finish line

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    504th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Spc. Christian Cerna, Bravo Company, 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, runs through the finish line with his teammates during the Ready Warrior Gauntlet, March 11, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. The team was required to finish as one unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 10:42
    Photo ID: 6558068
    VIRIN: 210311-A-HC115-1048
    Resolution: 2400x1551
    Size: 434.58 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crossing the finish line [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kettlebell run
    litter carry
    Crossing the finish line
    Winning Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fitness
    504th MI BDE
    Fitness competition
    Army fitness
    Army ACFT
    ReadyWarrior Gauntlet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT