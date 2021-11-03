Spc. Christian Cerna, Bravo Company, 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, runs through the finish line with his teammates during the Ready Warrior Gauntlet, March 11, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. The team was required to finish as one unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 10:42
|Photo ID:
|6558068
|VIRIN:
|210311-A-HC115-1048
|Resolution:
|2400x1551
|Size:
|434.58 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crossing the finish line [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
