    litter carry [Image 2 of 4]

    litter carry

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Melissa Lessard 

    504th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Renegade team members complete a litter carry during the Ready Warrior Gauntlet, March 11, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. Each team member was required to be on the litter. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 10:42
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    fitness
    504th MI BDE
    Fitness competition
    Army fitness
    Army ACFT
    ReadyWarrior Gauntlet

