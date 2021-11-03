Renegade team members complete a litter carry during the Ready Warrior Gauntlet, March 11, 2021, Fort Hood, Texas. Each team member was required to be on the litter. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 10:42
|Photo ID:
|6558067
|VIRIN:
|210311-A-HC115-1043
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, litter carry [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
