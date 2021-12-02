Weber City native serving on USS Ronald Reagan receives COVID-19 vaccine

210212-N-LI114-1006 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2021) Weber City, Virginia native and Gate City High School graduate is serving on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan began receiving initial COVID-19 vaccinations at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Jan. 7. Throughout February, Ronald Reagan Sailors who received the first shot were given their second vaccination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

Date Taken: 02.12.2021
Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
Hometown: WEBER CITY, VA, US