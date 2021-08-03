Miami native serving on USS Ronald Reagan receives COVID-19 vaccine

210308-N-JX361-1009 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 8, 2021) – Miami, Florida native and Life University graduate Woody Victor is serving on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan began receiving initial COVID-19 vaccinations at Command Fleet Activities, Yokosuka (CFAY), Jan. 7. Throughout February, Ronald Reagan Sailors who received the first shot were given their second vaccination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

