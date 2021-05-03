Fort Worth native serving on USS Ronald Reagan receives COVID-19 vaccine

210305-N-JX361-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 5, 2021) - Fort Worth, Texas native and Polytechnic High School graduate, Jacob Nelson is serving on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan began receiving initial COVID-19 vaccinations at Command Fleet Activities, Yokosuka (CFAY), Jan. 7. Throughout February, Ronald Reagan Sailors who received the first shot were given their second vaccination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

