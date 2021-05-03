Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jillian Grady 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210305-N-JX361-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 5, 2021) - Fort Worth, Texas native and Polytechnic High School graduate, Jacob Nelson is serving on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan began receiving initial COVID-19 vaccinations at Command Fleet Activities, Yokosuka (CFAY), Jan. 7. Throughout February, Ronald Reagan Sailors who received the first shot were given their second vaccination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Worth native serving on USS Ronald Reagan receives COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jillian Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Vaccine
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    COVID-19

