'BOSS Madness' seizes Humphreys this March

CAMP HUMPHREYS - Republic of Korea - A referee overlooks a match between two brigades during the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers' 'BOSS Madness' tournament here, March 13. The BOSS Madness double-elimination basketball tournament promoted inclusion, cooperation and competition among four brigades, the 1st Signal Brigade, 65th Medical Brigade, Installation Management Command, and the 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade. Teams consisting of two male Soldiers, two female Soldiers, and two Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers played together for a chance to bring recognition to their units and to participate in a fun and friendly atmosphere. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brooke Davis)

