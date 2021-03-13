Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'BOSS Madness' seizes Humphreys this March [Image 3 of 4]

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Spc. Brooke Davis 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - A 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Soldier attempts a shot over a 65th Medical Brigade Soldier during the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Madness basketball tournament here, March 13. The BOSS Madness double-elimination basketball tournament promoted inclusion, cooperation and competition among four brigades, the 1st Signal Brigade, 65th Medical Brigade, Installation Management Command, and the 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade here, March 13. Teams consisting of two male Soldiers, two female Soldiers, and two Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers played together for a chance to bring recognition to their units and to participate in a fun and friendly atmosphere. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brooke Davis)

    This work, 'BOSS Madness' seizes Humphreys this March [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Brooke Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

