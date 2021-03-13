CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade (White) and the Installation Management Command (Yellow), contest for a rebound during the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Madness basketball tournament here, March 13. The BOSS Madness double-elimination basketball tournament promoted inclusion, cooperation and competition among four brigades, the 1st Signal Brigade, 65th Medical Brigade, Installation Management Command, and the 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade here, March 13. Teams consisting of two male Soldiers, two female Soldiers, and two Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers played together for a chance to bring recognition to their units and to participate in a fun and friendly atmosphere. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brooke Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 00:09 Photo ID: 6557516 VIRIN: 210303-A-IZ078-1005 Resolution: 6079x4053 Size: 1.15 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'BOSS Madness' seizes Humphreys this March [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Brooke Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.