‘BOSS Madness’ seizes Humphreys this March

By: Spc. Matthew Marcellus / USAG-Humphreys Public Affairs Office



CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Critical pieces of the Army’s ability to succeed include a Soldier’s capability to embrace teamwork, cooperate to achieve victory, incorporate diverse personnel and support their units and communities.



These elements were on full display as the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program, here, organized and hosted the “BOSS Madness” basketball tournament, March 13, as part of their 12-month long Inclusion Cup event.



Teams representing four brigades from across Humphreys – 1st Signal Brigade, 65th Medical Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, and the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, competed in a five on five double-elimination basketball tournament, with each games lasting 10 minutes, to determine the winners of BOSS Madness. 1st SIG won the tournament, after an exciting doubleheader final against 65th MED, securing victory after an initial defeat.



“To me, it means everything for the team to have won,” said Pfc. Arylle Bryant, an information technology specialist assigned to the 41st Signal Battalion, and captain of his brigade’s tournament team. “We brought this victory back to 1st SIG. “Everybody on the team played their role and we got the win and even though we lost once, we fought back to win the tournament.”



The tournament was held as part of the BOSS Inclusion Cup, which has a specialized event each month, to promote themes of teamwork, diversity, and involvement within units and at Humphreys. The BOSS Madness event promoted inclusion and cooperation by having brigades compose their teams of two male Soldiers, two female Soldiers and two Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers, ensuring a wide array of representation within each team.



“It’s important for Soldiers to support inclusion because we’re a very diverse community,” said Spc. Ian Holmes, the Humphreys BOSS President and a CH-47 Helicopter Repairer, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG Humphreys. “We’re the Army and we bleed green. It’s important to come out and support each other, especially with our unique situation in having KATUSA Soldiers support the Army.”



The BOSS team at Humphreys began the Inclusion Cup this fiscal year, allowing for brigades and units from across Humphreys to compete in a variety of challenges and events, further encouraging teamwork.



“All of the events that we do for the inclusion cup are voted upon by our representatives,” said Holmes. “We all pull together at our weekly installation meetings to push out ideas, vote upon them and decide what events we are going to have and how we are going to move forward. We decide whether it’s going to be a volunteer-based inclusion cup event, an athletic event, or an intellectual event.”



Winning the BOSS Madness tournament brings a sense of honor to 1st SIG, helping to begin a legacy at Humphreys that players hope is sustained.



“This is my first time out here supporting a BOSS event, but of course I can see myself coming out to more,” said Bryant. “That’s something that when I leave Korea, I leave behind that we won the BOSS Madness tournament this March. It’s just important for our unit.”



The Humphreys BOSS team organizes and hosts numerous diverse events each month to help bring Soldiers together, support the community, enhance skills and opportunities, build morale and have fun. Those interested in participating are encouraged to seek out their unit’s BOSS representatives for more information, keep aware of advertisements and event calendars, and connect with the USAG Humphreys Boss Official Page at www.facebook.com/humphreysboss.



“We’re happy to see all of the support that we got from the four brigades supporting and submitting teams,” said Holmes. “It’s a good way to show that they’re able to put forth six individuals who wanted to work together, who all come from different companies, different battalions and different military occupational specialties to represent their brigade here today.”