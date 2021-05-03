Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BDAACH Leaders Mentor the Junior Soldiers for Education [Image 3 of 3]

    BDAACH Leaders Mentor the Junior Soldiers for Education

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    Spc. Reese Simmons, who are getting mentorship from Maj. Hines and Staff Sgt. Crain, gets promoted on Mar. 5, 2021 during hospital mass formation. He shared that this mentorship helped him build confidence and set his goals to become a clinical psychologist one day.

    This work, BDAACH Leaders Mentor the Junior Soldiers for Education [Image 3 of 3], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

