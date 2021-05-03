Spc. Reese Simmons, who are getting mentorship from Maj. Hines and Staff Sgt. Crain, gets promoted on Mar. 5, 2021 during hospital mass formation. He shared that this mentorship helped him build confidence and set his goals to become a clinical psychologist one day.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 21:45
|Photo ID:
|6557355
|VIRIN:
|210305-O-DX716-099
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
BDAACH Leaders Mentor the Junior Soldiers for Education
