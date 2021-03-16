BDAACH Leaders Mentor the Junior Soldiers for Education

Photo By Inkyeong Yun | Spc. Reese Simmons, who are getting mentorship from Maj. Hines and Staff Sgt. Crain,...... read more read more Photo By Inkyeong Yun | Spc. Reese Simmons, who are getting mentorship from Maj. Hines and Staff Sgt. Crain, gets promoted on Mar. 5, 2021 during hospital mass formation. He shared that this mentorship helped him build confidence and set his goals to become a clinical psychologist one day. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones. In this case, by finishing one book at a time. Two Army Behavioral Health professionals in Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital have been mentoring its junior Soldiers to reach their goals of getting education encouraging them to take one class at a time.

Maj. Daniel Hines, the Chief of Inpatient Behavioral Health in BDAACH, and Staff Sgt. Robert Crain, the non-commissioned officer in charge of IBH, held an educational workshop, ‘One book at a time’, on Feb. 25, 2021. The concept of this workshop is to bring all resources to the Soldiers. They educate the Soldiers on all resource available for them in U.S. Army and assigning each of them with a mentor, who has a completed degree, to check on them monthly to help with any items related to their educational journey.

Hines did his first 4 years on active duty without any degree. He shared that looking at young Soldiers who are motivated and wanting to get education while in the Army reminds him of himself when he was enlisted and that’s why he decided to be the mentor that he wish he had back then.

“Being prior enlisted and how I became an officer was roughly patched together over time, a little here and a little there. I remember when you are out in the field or on the hospital floor working, sometimes education is pushed aside for later. I thought if I could get all the resources and bring those to Soldiers in one setting, and give them an outlet to reach out to people who have already done what they are trying to do, it could help those junior Soldiers to advance their education and help their career goals in the long run” said Hines.

During the workshop, Soldiers were given information on the new Tuition Assistance at the new ArmyIgniteED, how to apply for Associates and Bachelor’s degree, how to manage the time between school and work, Army commissioning programs, board certifications, and their entitlement to post 9/11 GI bill and Montgomery GI Bill.

Hines said that he acknowledges that when Soldiers are just very heavily involved on mission, deployment and work and it’s hard to be in school at the same time and that could come across as a challenge. He believes that encouraging them taking one class at a time could lower the mental barrier for Soldiers who are hesitant for what appears to be a significant commitment. However, once they successfully complete their first course, it gives them confidence and momentum to continue until they gain degrees.

This mindset helps Soldiers not to wait until ‘the next year’, or until they reach a certain rank but start right where they are whether it’s a degree or just a certification.

“A Soldier who is dedicated in their educational journey is a stronger and more disciplined Soldier” said Hines.

“I’ve also witnessed that Soldiers who are in school better perform and motivated on the floor because they have set their eyes on bigger and better things for themselves.”

Spc. Reese Simmons, a behavioral health technician who is one of the mentee of ‘One book at a time’, is getting ready to apply for schools that will help him to become a clinical psychologist one day.

“I didn’t know there are so many military friendly colleges that will honor my military experience. Through this workshop, I gained confidence” said Simmons.

“I learned that I could get college credits for my MOS training which gives me an advantage since it will take me shorter time to complete my bachelor’s degree.”

Crain emphasized that he is a firm believer of self-improvement and self-empowerment and believes that education is a strong piece to the Whole Soldier concept. It counts towards Soldiers promotion and career progression in the military. With ‘One book a time”, they are empowering Soldiers to take charge in their future. They are finding reason to put on the uniform every morning and have a goal and purpose in life.

Hines and Crain shared that they hope this tradition of guiding junior Soldiers for their educational development stays within the organization after they leave. They want to instill within the organizations a culture of life-long learning that encourages Soldiers to pursue self-improvement through education.