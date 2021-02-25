Maj. Daniel Hines provides information on the new Tuition Assistance at the new ArmyIgniteED, how to apply for Associates and Bachelor’s degree, how to manage the time between school and work, Army commissioning programs, board certifications, and their entitlement to post 9/11 GI bill and Montgomery GI Bill.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 21:45
|Photo ID:
|6557346
|VIRIN:
|210225-O-DX716-844
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hines introduces "One Book At A Time" concept [Image 3 of 3], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BDAACH Leaders Mentor the Junior Soldiers for Education
LEAVE A COMMENT