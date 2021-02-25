Maj. Daniel Hines provides information on the new Tuition Assistance at the new ArmyIgniteED, how to apply for Associates and Bachelor’s degree, how to manage the time between school and work, Army commissioning programs, board certifications, and their entitlement to post 9/11 GI bill and Montgomery GI Bill.

Date Taken: 02.25.2021