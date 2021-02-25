Crain emphasized that he is a firm believer of self-improvement and self-empowerment and believes that education is a strong piece to the Whole Soldier concept. It counts towards Soldiers promotion and career progression in the military.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 21:45
|Photo ID:
|6557350
|VIRIN:
|210225-O-DX716-943
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BDAACH Leaders Mentor the Junior Soldiers for Education [Image 3 of 3], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BDAACH Leaders Mentor the Junior Soldiers for Education
LEAVE A COMMENT