Sgt. Braden Highcock, a Petroleum Supply Specialist from Decatur, Illinois, checks the equipment on his fuel truck at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Dutch Grove)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 13:02
|Photo ID:
|6556059
|VIRIN:
|210315-A-PT335-675
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|348.56 KB
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Scenes of Task Force Illini: Life Support and Logistics [Image 4 of 4], by CPT William Grove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Scenes of Task Force Illini: Life Support and Logistics
LEAVE A COMMENT