Staff Sgt. Montrell Jackson, a Post Exchange Operator from Chicago, scans an item at the Post Exchange located at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 13:02
|Photo ID:
|6556056
|VIRIN:
|210315-A-PT335-555
|Resolution:
|1240x831
|Size:
|148.35 KB
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Scenes of Task Force Illini: Life Support and Logistics [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Scenes of Task Force Illini: Life Support and Logistics
LEAVE A COMMENT