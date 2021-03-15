Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 13:02 Photo ID: 6556058 VIRIN: 210315-A-PT335-646 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 398.82 KB Location: LVIV, UA

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Behind the Scenes of Task Force Illini: Life Support and Logistics [Image 4 of 4], by CPT William Grove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.