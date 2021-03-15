Staff Sgt. Justin Richison, a Motor Transport Operator from Rossville, Illinois pulls a fuel bladder during its installation at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Dutch Grove)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 13:02
|Photo ID:
|6556058
|VIRIN:
|210315-A-PT335-646
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|398.82 KB
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Scenes of Task Force Illini: Life Support and Logistics [Image 4 of 4], by CPT William Grove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Scenes of Task Force Illini: Life Support and Logistics
LEAVE A COMMENT