    Behind the Scenes of Task Force Illini: Life Support and Logistics [Image 2 of 4]

    Behind the Scenes of Task Force Illini: Life Support and Logistics

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Cpl. Ethan Neville, an Ammunition Specialist from Sullivan, Illinois, completes a paper form for ammo inventory at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 13:02
    Photo ID: 6556057
    VIRIN: 210315-A-PT335-605
    Resolution: 1263x778
    Size: 139.34 KB
    Location: LVIV, UA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Scenes of Task Force Illini: Life Support and Logistics [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    StrongerTogether
    SupportUkraine
    GoldenCross

