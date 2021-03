View of Deployable Instrumentation System Europe (DISE) control base station. Its advanced combat tracking equipment, compared to the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System, tracks every movement by each soldier via global positioning system and assists them by registering virtual and incapacitating injuries. Members of DISE monitor soldiers and conduct an after action review in the control room at the conclusion of the training. This activity is a part of Eagle Pangea Exercise in the Italian Army Capo Teulada Major Training Area on the Island of Sardinia, Italy Mar. 11, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. Exercise Eagle Pangea is a 1-503rd IN Squad Live Fire and Platoon External Evaluation training event. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of

responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)



