U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd
Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, during the activity review with Deployable Instrumentation System Europe (DISE). Its advanced combat tracking equipment, compared to the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System, tracks every movement by each soldier via global positioning system and assists them by registering virtual and incapacitating injuries. Members of
DISE monitor soldiers and conduct an after action review in the control room
at the conclusion of the training. This activity is a part of Eagle Pangea
Exercise in the Italian Army Capo Teulada Major Training Area on the Island
of Sardinia, Italy Mar. 11, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions.
Exercise Eagle Pangea is a 1-503rd IN Squad Live Fire and Platoon External
Evaluation training event. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's
Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces
anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of
responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 11:31
|Photo ID:
|6555932
|VIRIN:
|210313-A-II094-062
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|CAPO TEULADA, ITALY, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Eagle Pangea [Image 4 of 4], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
