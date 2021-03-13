U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, before the activity review with Deployable Instrumentation System Europe (DISE). Its advanced combat tracking equipment, compared to the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System, tracks every movement by each soldier via global positioning system and assists them by registering virtual and incapacitating injuries. Members of

DISE monitor soldiers and conduct an after action review in the control room

at the conclusion of the training. This activity is a part of Eagle Pangea

Exercise in the Italian Army Capo Teulada Major Training Area on the Island

of Sardinia, Italy Mar. 11, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions.

Exercise Eagle Pangea is a 1-503rd IN Squad Live Fire and Platoon External

Evaluation training event. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's

Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces

anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of

responsibility.(U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 11:31 Photo ID: 6555937 VIRIN: 210313-A-II094-064 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 7.58 MB Location: CAPO TEULADA, ITALY, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Eagle Pangea [Image 4 of 4], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.