    Exercise Eagle Pangea

    CAPO TEULADA, ITALY, ITALY

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    (Right) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kitefre K. Oboho, Commander 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and (center) U.S Army paratrooper Cpt. Trey Kensing assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade discuss after the activity review with Deployable Instrumentation System Europe (DISE). Its advanced combat tracking equipment, compared to the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System, tracks every movement by each soldier via global positioning system and assists them by registering virtual and incapacitating injuries. Members of
    DISE monitor soldiers and conduct an after action review in the control room
    at the conclusion of the training. This activity is a part of Eagle Pangea
    Exercise in the Italian Army Capo Teulada Major Training Area on the Island
    of Sardinia, Italy Mar. 11, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions.
    Exercise Eagle Pangea is a 1-503rd IN Squad Live Fire and Platoon External
    Evaluation training event. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's
    Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces
    anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of
    responsibility.(U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
     

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Eagle Pangea [Image 4 of 4], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

