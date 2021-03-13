210313-N-BM428-0088 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 13, 2021) Ensign Anna Kukelhan, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), renders honors to the Royal Moroccan Navy multipurpose frigate RMN Muhammed VI (F 701) during exercise Atlas Handshake, March 13, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)
|03.13.2021
|03.15.2021 04:46
|6555572
|210313-N-BM428-0088
|6720x4480
|810.14 KB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|4
|2
This work, USS Porter Participates in Exercise Atlas Handshake [Image 41 of 41], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS
