    USS Porter [Image 30 of 41]

    USS Porter

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210313-N-BM428-0008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 13, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) transits the Atlantic Ocean, March 13, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 04:46
    Photo ID: 6555565
    VIRIN: 210313-N-BM428-0008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 750.19 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter [Image 41 of 41], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #C6F
    #FDNF
    #DDG78
    #USSPorter
    #9thPatrol

