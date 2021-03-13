USS Porter Participates in Exercise Atlas Handshake

210313-N-BM428-0073 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 13, 2021) Ensign Seamus Long, standing watch as the officer of the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), right, and Cmdr. Thomas Ralston, commanding officer of Porter, observe the Royal Moroccan Navy multipurpose frigate RMN Muhammed VI (F 701) during exercise Atlas Handshake, March 13, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

