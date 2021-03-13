USS Porter Participates in Exercise Atlas Handshake

210313-N-BM428-0148 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 13, 2021) Sailors wait on the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a live-fire exercise portion of exercise Atlas Handshake with the Royal Moroccan Navy multipurpose frigate RMN Muhammed VI (F 701), March 13, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

Date Taken: 03.13.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN