    Parade rest [Image 4 of 5]

    Parade rest

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    Soldiers competing in the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition wait their turn to appear before an examination board made up of sergeants major Jan. 21, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The 642nd Regional Support Group, based in Decatur, Ga., serves as commanding headquarters for more than two dozen Army Reserve combat services support units throughout the Southeastern United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 08:41
    Photo ID: 6555147
    VIRIN: 210121-A-VX503-0132
    Resolution: 4056x2733
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US 
    Hometown: ANNISTON, AL, US
    Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parade rest [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    Fort McClellan
    642 RSG

