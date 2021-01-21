Soldiers competing in the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition wait their turn to appear before an examination board made up of sergeants major Jan. 21, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The 642nd Regional Support Group, based in Decatur, Ga., serves as commanding headquarters for more than two dozen Army Reserve combat services support units throughout the Southeastern United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 08:41
|Photo ID:
|6555147
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-VX503-0132
|Resolution:
|4056x2733
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Hometown:
|ANNISTON, AL, US
|Hometown:
|DECATUR, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Parade rest [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
