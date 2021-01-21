Parade rest

Soldiers competing in the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition wait their turn to appear before an examination board made up of sergeants major Jan. 21, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The 642nd Regional Support Group, based in Decatur, Ga., serves as commanding headquarters for more than two dozen Army Reserve combat services support units throughout the Southeastern United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

