U.S. Army Shannon Haynes, a force protection NCO with the 642nd Regional Support Group, takes the temperature of Staff Sgt. Manuel F. Valencia, a platoon sergeant with the 287th Transportation Company, Jan. 21, 2021, to ensure the brigade’s Best Warrior competitors at Fort McClellan, Ala., were not showing symptoms of COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 08:41
|Photo ID:
|6555144
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-VX503-0013
|Resolution:
|3540x2351
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Hometown:
|ANNISTON, AL, US
|Hometown:
|COVINGTON, GA, US
|Hometown:
|DECATUR, GA, US
|Hometown:
|WEAVER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety measure [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
