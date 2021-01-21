Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety measure

    Safety measure

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Shannon Haynes, a force protection NCO with the 642nd Regional Support Group, takes the temperature of Staff Sgt. Manuel F. Valencia, a platoon sergeant with the 287th Transportation Company, Jan. 21, 2021, to ensure the brigade’s Best Warrior competitors at Fort McClellan, Ala., were not showing symptoms of COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    287th Transportation Company
    642 RSG

