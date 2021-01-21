U.S. Army Pfc. Austin Ruffin, a motor transportation operator with the 206th Transportation Company based in Opelika, Ala., draws equipment for the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala., Jan. 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 08:41
|Photo ID:
|6555145
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-VX503-0069
|Resolution:
|3872x2645
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Hometown:
|HATTIESBURG, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Signing in [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT