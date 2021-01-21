Signing in

U.S. Army Pfc. Austin Ruffin, a motor transportation operator with the 206th Transportation Company based in Opelika, Ala., draws equipment for the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala., Jan. 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

