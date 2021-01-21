From right, U.S. Army Shannon Haynes, a force protection NCO with the 642nd Regional Support Group, measures the height and weight of Pfc. Delcoy D. Delius, a driver with the 319th Transportation Company, for the brigade’s Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 08:41
|Photo ID:
|6555146
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-VX503-0113
|Resolution:
|3572x2373
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Hometown:
|COVINGTON, GA, US
|Hometown:
|EUSTIS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Measuring up [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT