NAF El Centro Festival of Flight

210313-N-AS200-1698 El Centro, Calif. (March 13, 2021) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, complete their winter training at the conclusion of the Festival of Flight, onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 13, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

