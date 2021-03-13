Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF El Centro Festival of Flight [Image 13 of 13]

    NAF El Centro Festival of Flight

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

    210313-N-AS200-1696 El Centro, Calif. (March 13, 2021) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, complete their winter training at the conclusion of the Festival of Flight, at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 13, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 05:08
    Photo ID: 6555090
    VIRIN: 210313-N-AS200-1696
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.1 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF El Centro Festival of Flight [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

