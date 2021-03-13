210313-N-AS200-1692 El Centro, Calif. (March 13, 2021) The VFA-122 F/A-18 Tactical Demonstration Team taxi's during the Festival of Flight airshow onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 13, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2021 05:08 Photo ID: 6555089 VIRIN: 210313-N-AS200-1692 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 17.04 MB Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.